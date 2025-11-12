Trump pressures Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to back off their effort to release the Epstein files

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly putting pressure on Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to back off their efforts to force a release of the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump (c) has been pressuring Representatives Lauren Boebert (l) and Nancy Mace (r) to back down on their effort to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Boebert was called in to the Situation Room at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with top Justice Department and FBI officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Axios reports that the group tried and failed to convince Boebert to withdraw her support for a petition led by Democrat Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie that would force the House to vote on the release of the files.

During a press briefing that same day, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting, noting the "level of transparency" she has given, while refusing to give any details on the conversation.

Although the president was not at the meeting, he did reportedly speak with Boebert in a phone call on Tuesday and has been trying to call Mace, but has yet to reach her.

Now that Congress has returned to session following the lengthy shutdown, Reps. Khanna and Massie's petition may have enough signatures to move forward – but if any of the few Republicans supporting the measure back down, it will fall through.