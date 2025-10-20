Trump pressures Supreme Court to overturn block on Chicago troop deployment

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court judge's ruling that blocked him from sending military troops into Chicago.

On Friday, President Donald Trump filed an appeal with the Supreme Court to overturn a judge's ruling to block him from sending troops into Chicago. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the president filed an emergency appeal with the high court, arguing that Judge April Perry's ruling "improperly impinges on the president's authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property."



The request comes after Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to Chicago, claiming they are needed to combat crime and to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and facilities.

Judge Perry argued in her decision to block the effort that Trump failed to present any credible evidence that there is "danger of a rebellion in the state of Illinois."

Trump then filed an appeal with the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was rejected, with the panel arguing similarly to Perry that "Political opposition is not rebellion."

In his second term, Trump has shown a willingness to usurp court decisions and to attack judges who rule against his administration.