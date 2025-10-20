Trump says Gaza ceasefire is still in force after deadly Israeli strikes

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he flies to Washington aboard Air Force One on October 19, 2025. © REUTERS

The dozens of strikes Israel carried out in southern Gaza Sunday came after it accused Hamas of targeting its troops in "a blatant violation" of the nine-day-old truce.

Asked by reporters whether the truce was still in effect, Trump said: "Yeah, it is." The US president, who helped broker the deal, also suggested that Hamas leadership was not involved in any alleged breaches, instead blaming "some rebels within."

"We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas," Trump said. "It's going to be handled toughly, but properly."

Gaza's civil defense agency said the strikes killed at least 45 people across the territory. Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll of 45 to AFP, saying they had received the dead and wounded.

The Israeli army said it had "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" on Sunday but vowed to "respond firmly to any violation of it."

Hamas denied the accusations, one official accusing Israel of fabricating "pretexts" to resume the war.

A security official also told AFP that Israel was suspending the entry of aid into Gaza due to ceasefire violations.

Israel maintained a brutal blockade during its war on Gaza, exacerbating dire humanitarian conditions, with the United Nations saying it caused a famine there.