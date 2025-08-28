Trump lashes out after judge makes significant ruling on Utah congressional map

Washington DC - President Donald Trump reacted furiously after a judge ruled the lawmakers in Utah will need to redraw the state's congressional districts, which could give a big win to Democrats.

President Donald Trump lashed out after a judge ordered Utah lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The Hill, District Court Judge Dianna Gibson ruled on Monday that the Republican-controlled Utah Legislature will need to redraw the state's congressional boundaries, as they violated safeguards put in place to prevent districts aren't drawn to favor any party with its last map presented in 2021.

The move could give Democrats an opportunity to snag a House seat in the state, bringing them closer to ending Republicans' slim majority.

On Wednesday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, slamming the decision as "absolutely unconstitutional," and blamed "Radical left judges."

"All Citizens of Utah should be outraged at their activist Judiciary, which wants to take away our Congressional advantage, and will do everything possible to do so," Trump wrote.



"This incredible State sent four great Republicans to Congress, and we want to keep it that way," he added. "The Utah GOP has to STAY UNITED, and make sure their four terrific Republican Congressmen stay right where they are!"