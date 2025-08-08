Trump produces data in attempt to justify firing of labor stats chief

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday alleged that jobs data had been "purposely" altered by the government's commissioner of labor statistics to bolster his predecessor Joe Biden, presenting different figures in the wake of her firing.

President Donald Trump (r.) and economist Stephen Moore speak about the economy in the Oval Office of the White House on August 7, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In the Oval Office, where journalists were convened for a "major" announcement, Trump and economist Stephen Moore of the Heritage Foundation, a far-right think tank, displayed charts with what they said was the real data.

"This shows that over the last two years of the Biden administration, the BLS overestimated job creation by 1.5 million jobs. Mr. President, that's a gigantic error," Moore said.

Trump "did the right thing in calling for a new head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics," added the economist, a longtime advisor to the Republican president.

"It might not have been an error, that's the bad part," Trump said. "I don't think it's an error, I think they did it purposely."

According to what Moore called "unpublished census data," in the first five months of Trump's new term, the "average median household income adjusted for inflation for the average family in America is already up $1,174."

Trump called that result "incredible."