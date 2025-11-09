Trump promises massive rebate checks for low-income Americans as "fools" attack his tariffs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently took aim at critics of his controversial tariffs, which he claims will help provide massive rebate checks for struggling Americans.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump took aim at critics of his tariffs, and promised $2,000 rebate checks for low-income Americans. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the president shared a Truth Social post in which he lamented that those against his tariffs are "FOOLS!" and claimed the policies have made the country "the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price."

"We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion," Trump wrote.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," he added.

Trump's comments come as the Supreme Court considers a case involving his use of emergency powers to impose so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on nearly every US trade partner.

Critics have argued that the tariffs have caused unnecessary tension with foreign allies and that many companies have passed the tariff costs onto consumers.

A lower court previously deemed Trump's policies an overreach of power.

In a report released in September, the Treasury Department claimed to have pulled in $195 billion since Trump first implemented the tariffs in April.