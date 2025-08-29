Trump fumes as appeals court finds his global tariffs largely illegal

Washington DC - An appeals court on Friday ruled that many of President Donald Trump 's tariffs, which have upended global trade, were illegal – but allowed them to remain in place for now, giving him time to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

President Trump slammed the appeals court ruling as "incorrect" on Friday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The 7-4 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's finding that Trump had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties.

But the judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place through mid-October.

The decision marks a blow to the president, who has wielded duties as a wide-ranging economic policy tool.

It could also cast doubt over deals Trump has struck with major trading partners such as the European Union, and raised the question of what would happen to the billions of dollars collected by the US since the tariffs were put in place if the conservative-majority Supreme Court does not back him.

Trump on Friday lashed out at the ruling, saying on his Truth Social platform that the appeals court "incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end."

He added that he would fight back "with the help of the United States Supreme Court."