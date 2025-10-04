Trump pursues plan to slash federal funding from Portland in latest attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump directed officials in his administration to search for federal funding that can be slashed from Portland's budget as he ramps up pressure on the Oregon city.

President Donald Trump wants to weaponize federal funding to Portland in his latest attack on his political opponents. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

Days after Trump called Portland a "never-ending disaster" that's like a "Third World country," the White House confirmed the president had sought advice from officials on federal funding that can be stripped from the city.

In late September, military troops were deployed to Portland and ICE facilities as Trump authorized "full force" to crack down on the city.

It is unclear what Trump meant by "full force," but he and other administration officials have for months complained about peaceful anti-ICE protests that have taken place across the Democratic-led city.

"I just spoke with the president about this, and he has directed his team here at the White House to begin reviewing aid that can potentially be cut in Portland," White House Press Secretary Karolina Leavitt announced during a press briefing on Friday.

"We will not fund states that allow anarchy. There will also be an additional surge of federal resources to Portland immediately. Law and order will prevail and President Trump will make sure of it," she said.