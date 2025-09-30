Hegseth attacks "fat troops" and "woke" ideals in brutal speech to generals

Quantico, Virginia - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth portrayed the US military Tuesday as too fat, too focused on leftist "woke" ideas, and in need of a major shake-up with an emphasis on being tough "war fighters."

Pete Hegseth claimed the military was fat, too focused on leftist "woke" ideas, and in need of a major shake-up in a dark speech to generals. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The speech, to an auditorium of hundreds of generals and admirals hastily called to Virginia from around the world, touted a plan for ending what the former Fox News host claimed had been "decades of decay."

Striding across a stage in front of a giant American flag that mirrored his pocket square, Hegseth took aim at "stupid rules of engagement" on the battlefield and "fat troops" at home, calling for the military to look back to the standards of 1990 for inspiration.

He said he wanted a military focused on lethality, not racial or gender diversity, with an end to what he said were troops "walking on eggshells" over fear of complaints about behavior.

"This speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden," Hegseth told the hundreds of senior officers assembled for the highly unusual get-together.

"Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading, and we lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department.' But not anymore," he said.

Hegseth outlined various changes he wants to make as part of his efforts to reshape the military, recapping some previous announcements.

He called for the strict application of grooming standards – which includes a one-year cap on shaving waivers that are disproportionately used by Black troops – as well as for having the current highest male fitness standard apply to all combat forces.

"Standards must be uniform, gender-neutral, and high – if not, they're not standards. They're just suggestions, suggestions that get our sons and daughters killed," Hegseth said.

He criticized out-of-shape troops, saying: "It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of Pentagon."