Trump pushes for NFL's Washington Commanders to name stadium after him

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to get the new stadium being built for the Washington Commanders football team to be named after him.

A senior White House source recently told ESPN that there have been "back-channel communications" between the Trump administration and Josh Harris, a member of the Commanders' ownership group, regarding the president's ambitions.

"It's what the president wants, and it will probably happen," the source said.

The $3.7 billion project, which was first announced in April, will renovate the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, which has served as the Commander's home from 1961 to 1996.

The decision on naming the new stadium will likely fall on the District of Columbia Council, not the team, ahead of its scheduled opening in 2030.

Back in July, Trump randomly shared a social media post threatening to block the construction of the stadium unless the team's owners reinstate the Commander's original team name, the Washington Redskins, which was dropped in 2020 due to its racist connotations.

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen," the president claimed. "Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them."