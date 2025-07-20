Trump demands Washington Commanders NFL team revert back to old name for this bizarre reason

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called on the Washington Commanders, the NFL team representing the nation's capital, to go back to using its arguably racist original name. His reasoning is confusing, to say the least.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump demanded that the Washington Commanders football team go back to being called the "Redskins." © Collage: Drew Angerer & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Sunday, Trump said that "The Washington 'Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team," claiming that "there is a big clamoring for this."

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them," Trump wrote.

"Times are different now than they were three or four years ago," he continued.

"We are a country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

In 2020, the NFL had the name "Redskins" dropped amid pressure from critics that argued the term was a racial slur against Native Americans. By 2022, the team had officially been renamed the Commanders.

Trump has been asked several times throughout his second term about the team, as they are currently in limbo with DC politicians to have their stadium in the city renovated.

In April, when asked if he would get involved in the deal and make it a stipulation to change the name back, Trump entertained the idea, describing the name change as "degrading to the Indian population."