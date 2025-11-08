Trump grants full pardon to former MLB star Darryl Strawberry

On Friday, former baseball star Darryl Strawberry (r.) revealed that President Donald Trump had granted him a full pardon from his tax evasion charges. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Adam Hunger / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Strawberry thanked the president for the pardon, and for "finalizing this part of my life, allowing me to be truly free and clean from all of my past."



The athlete went on to say the pardon "has nothing to do with politics," but was about "a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend."



Strawberry is a World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star whose career was plagued by drug abuse, sex addiction, and personal issues.

In 1995, he pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion after he admitted to cheating the government out of more than $100,000 by knowingly failing to report more than $350,000 in income from 1986 to 1992.

In a statement to NBC News, a White House official confirmed the pardon, noting that Strawberry "served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty."

"Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade – he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which still operates today," the official added.

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has pardoned several criminal offenders, all of whom are supporters of his.