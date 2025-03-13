Trump quietly pardons ex-Senator serving prison time for campaign fraud

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently pardoned a former Tennessee lawmaker who was in prison for alleged campaign fraud.

According to ABC News, sources say the president signed the paperwork on Tuesday to pardon former Senator Brian Kelsey, who was two weeks into a 21-month sentence at a minimum-security prison.

The White House has not said anything publicly on the matter.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Kelsey illegally funneled tens of thousands of dollars from his state campaign committee to a federal committee to fund his 2016 congressional campaign.

Kelsey originally pled guilty to a felony but attempted to rescind the plea, with White House Counsel David Warrington arguing it was made "hastily with an unsure heart and confused mind" as Kelsey suffered "fog and sleep deprivation [from] taking care of his newborns while dealing with everything else in his life."

The request to retract the plea was denied, as the judge argued that as Kelsey had previously attended law school, he was fully aware of what he was doing.

Though the White House counsel's office typically oversees pardons, Warrington was reportedly recused from the matter.

On Wednesday, Kelsey shared an X post claiming that "God used [President Trump] to save me from the weaponized Biden DOJ."