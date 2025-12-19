Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed a gigantic military spending bill into law Thursday, despite elements of it bucking his increasingly hostile posture toward Europe and NATO.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said this year's National Defense Authorization Act raises pay for US troops, codifies the country's "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH agenda," and "funds the Golden Dome" air and missile defense system backed by Trump.

Kelly framed the $900-billion-plus bill in culture war terms, claiming it also "removes woke priorities" and "requires promotions based on merit, not DEI."

The Senate easily passed the NDAA measure on Wednesday following the House's green light last week.

It comes amid unease in European capitals over an inflammatory White House national security strategy filled to the brim with xenophobic, anti-immigrant language and openly siding with the continent's far-right parties.

By contrast, the NDAA reflects lawmakers' determination to continue anchoring the US militarily in Europe.

The bill bars troop levels in the region from falling below 76,000 for more than 45 days and restricts the removal of major military equipment, effectively tying the administration's hands on any rapid drawdown.

It also boosts resources for frontline NATO states, particularly in the Baltic region, reinforcing the alliance's northeastern flank.

The measure authorizes roughly $8 billion more than the administration requested.