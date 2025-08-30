Trump rages at appeals court after major ruling on tariffs that sets up Supreme Court battle

Washington DC - A US appeals court on Friday ruled that many of President Donald Trump 's tariffs, which have upended global trade, were illegal – but allowed them to remain in place for now, giving him time to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose his sweeping tariff regime by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a federal appeals court ruled. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The 7-4 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's finding that Trump had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose wide-ranging duties.

But the judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place through mid-October and Trump swiftly made clear he would put the time to use.

The appeals court "incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," he said in a statement on his Truth Social platform lashing out at the ruling.

He added that he would fight back "with the help of the United States Supreme Court."

The decision marks a blow to the president, who has wielded duties as a wide-ranging economic policy tool.

It could also cast doubt over deals Trump has struck with major trading partners such as the European Union, and raised the question of what would happen to the billions of dollars collected by the US since the tariffs were put in place if the conservative-majority Supreme Court does not back him.

Friday's case, however, does not deal with sector-specific tariffs that the Trump administration has also imposed on steel, aluminum, autos and other imports.