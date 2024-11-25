Trump raises alarm with expected transgender military ban
Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to push an executive order barring transgender people from the US military soon after retaking office.
Trump's executive action could come as soon as January 20, his first day back in the White House, The Times reported.
The move is expected to impact at least 15 million active military members, who would be medically discharged under the order.
"Trans servicemembers who have served 19 years will lose their pensions and healthcare. This is obscene. They served our country, and will be kicked to the side like trash," transgender rights advocate and journalist Erin Reed wrote on Bluesky.
"It's just pure hatred. Meanwhile, Dems are acting like this is about sports," posted Harvard Law School clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo.
"More than 15k active duty troops could be immediately discharged. They could immediately lose all veterans and GI benefits depending on how they're discharged."
Trump previously banned trans people from military
During his first term, Trump signed an order banning trans people from joining the US military but allowing existing members to keep their jobs. President Joe Biden rescinded the order after taking office.
This time around, Trump's ban is reportedly designed to remove active members from their posts as well.
The move comes amid a rightwing assault on transgender rights. Lawmakers are pushing a slew of discriminatory laws and policies, which advocates have warned create the conditions for the ongoing epidemic of violence targeting trans and nonbinary individuals.
Cover photo: REUTERS