Trump raises alarm with expected transgender military ban

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to push an executive order barring transgender people from the US military soon after retaking office.

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing an executive order to bar transgender Americans from the US military. © REUTERS

Trump's executive action could come as soon as January 20, his first day back in the White House, The Times reported.

The move is expected to impact at least 15 million active military members, who would be medically discharged under the order.

"Trans servicemembers who have served 19 years will lose their pensions and healthcare. This is obscene. They served our country, and will be kicked to the side like trash," transgender rights advocate and journalist Erin Reed wrote on Bluesky.

"It's just pure hatred. Meanwhile, Dems are acting like this is about sports," posted Harvard Law School clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo.

"More than 15k active duty troops could be immediately discharged. They could immediately lose all veterans and GI benefits depending on how they're discharged."