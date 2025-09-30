Trump reacts to shocking Mormon church shooting: "Another targeted attack on Christians"

Grand Blanc, Michigan - President Donald Trump on Sunday denounced a shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Michigan as "another targeted attack on Christians," after one person was killed and several more injured.

President Donald Trump called Sunday's shooting at a Mormon church "yet another targeted attack on Christians." © Collage: REUTERS & Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby town, was shot dead by law enforcement after the attack, police said, without specifying any possible motive.

Images from the scene showed emergency services escorting people on stretchers and a large plume of dark smoke at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

Local police chief William Renye told reporters the suspect drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church and then began firing at people inside with an assault rifle.

He said the service was active with "hundreds of people within the church."

Authorities believe the gunman also deliberately set fire to the church before he was killed by responding police officers, Renye said.

Ten gunshot victims were transported to the hospital, including one who has died, the official said.

He added that the fire had been extinguished but that "we do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure."

A woman who lives near the church told AFP: "My husband heard people screaming, one lady yelling for help."