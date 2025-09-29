Trump shares bizarre AI video advertising the QAnon "medbed" conspiracy

Washington DC - President Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video on Truth Social that showed him advertising the alien-fueled "medbed" conspiracy theory that's popular among QAnon circles.

President Donald Trump shared an AI clip promoting the "medbed" conspiracy theory which is popular among QAnon circles. © AFP/Allison Robbert

In a since-deleted post on Truth Social, Trump shared an AI-generated video showing him advertising something called a "medbed," a device that can cure all ailments.

The video takes the form of a fake Fox News report featuring Lara Trump in which it is announced that Trump has introduced a "new era in healthcare."

"Every American will soon receive their own medbed card," an AI version of Trump said in the video.

"You'll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world."

The "medbed" conspiracy theory is based on the idea that an alien craft crashed on Earth, containing advanced healing technologies which have since been employed by the US government.

According to theorists, the government has withheld information about the healing device – a bed that cures all ills – and instead kept it for themselves.

"These facilities are safe, modern, and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength," the AI Trump is seen saying. "This is the beginning of a new era in American healthcare."

The "medbed" conspiracy theory has been around for decades and is thought to be the source of many pseudo-scientific healing technologies that have become popular despite little evidence of their effectiveness.