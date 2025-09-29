Trump meets with key Democrats in last-gasp effort to prevent government shutdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump meets key congressional Republicans and Democrats at the White House on Monday, hoping to revive stalled spending negotiations on the eve of a looming US government shutdown.

Without Congress passing a bill to fund federal operations before midnight Tuesday night, the government will partially close up shop – and plunge Washington into a new round of political crisis.

A government shutdown would see non-essential operations grind to a halt, hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily left without pay, and the payment of many social safety net benefits disrupted.

Such shutdowns are deeply unpopular in the United States, and Democrats and Republicans alike try to avoid the scenario – while blaming the other camp should such a closure arise.

But with barely 36 hours to go before the deadline, each side is digging in its heels, and the threat of a shutdown has swelled.

The White House is upping the ante by threatening to fire large numbers of civil service workers, rather than the usual practice of simply holding up their pay until a deal is reached.

Republicans have proposed to extend current funding until late November, pending negotiations on a longer-term spending plan.

But Democrats, largely powerless and reeling from Trump's dismantling of entire government departments, are seeking to make use of their rare leverage.

The party wants to see hundreds of billions of dollars in healthcare spending restored, particularly in the Obamacare health insurance program for low-income households, which the Trump administration plans to eliminate through its so-called "Big, Beautiful" budget bill passed in July.