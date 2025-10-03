Trump ready to lay off "thousands" of federal workers amid government shutdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he plans to follow through on his threat of mass layoffs for federal workers as he ratcheted pressure on Democrats to end the government shutdown on his terms.

President Donald Trump said he will discuss the mass layoff of thousands of federal workers with Director of the US Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought. © Collage: REUTERS

The Republican announced he would meet budget chief Russell Vought "to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent."

Trump's announcement in a Truth Social post came with the government entering the second day of a stoppage that is expected to see 750,000 employees being sent home without pay across a wide range of agencies.

Vought told House Republicans on Wednesday many of those workers would be targeted for permanent layoffs to be announced in the next day or two, echoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's https://www.tag24.com/politics/us-politics/government-shutdown-to-last-for-days-as-white-house-warns-of-imminent-layoffs-3425259warning that firings were "imminent."

Leavitt told reporters on Thursday the job cuts were likely going to number "in the thousands."

Trump has emphasized that he views cutbacks as a way of increasing pain on Democrats, arguing that "we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them."

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart Hakeem Jeffries have dismissed the job cuts threat as an attempt at intimidation and said mass firings would not stand up in court.