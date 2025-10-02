Trump's commerce secretary makes stunning Epstein admission: "Greatest blackmailer ever"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently made a stunning admission about the Jeffrey Epstein case, which could come back to haunt him.

A House Democrat is calling on Howard Lutnick (r.) to testify after he publicly made "explosive" claims about notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent episode of the Pod Force One podcast, Lutnick recalled his experience living next door to the notorious sex offender and how he cut ties with Epstein after the financier gave him and his wife a tour of the "massage room" located in his Manhattan townhouse.

"I say to him, 'Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?'" Lutnick recounted.

"And he says, 'Every day.' And then he gets, like, weirdly close to me, and he says, 'And the right kind of massage.'"

Lutnick claimed that the moment led to him and his wife vowing to "never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again."

He went on to claim that many of Epstein's wealthy and powerful associates "participated" in what was going on, and suggested that "what happened in that massage room, I assume, was on video."

Lutnick also shared that he believes Epstein "traded those videos in exchange for him getting that 18-month sentence" when he was first convicted on trafficking charges in Florida back in 2008.

"This guy was the greatest blackmailer ever, blackmailed people. That's how he had money," Lutnick added.