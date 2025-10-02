Elon Musk melts down after ADL labels Kirk's Turning Point USA a hate group

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk recently shared his reaction after the Anti-Defamation League labeled late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as a hate group.

Elon Musk (l.) recently criticized the Anti-Defamation League for designating Christian Identity and Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA hate groups. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds & Rebecca NOBLE / AFP

In a recent X post, a user shared a screenshot from a page on the ADL's website that describes "Christian Identity" – not Christianity itself – as "a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles."

Musk responded, writing, "The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is a hate group."

The billionaire went on to share several posts of conservatives reacting after the ADL listed TPUSA, the far-right student organization Kirk founded in 2012, under its "extremism, hate, and terrorism" label.

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz insisted Christian identity "isn't hatred," while current Florida Rep. Ana Paulina Luna accused the ADL of "intentionally creating a targeted hate campaign against Christians."

President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., further described the label on TPUSA as "disgraceful," to which Musk added, "Utterly."

Kirk was fatally shot during an event in Utah on September 10, and in the wake of his death, the right has made him into something of a martyr, praising him for his outspoken views on faith and free speech.

But many critics have refused to uplift Kirk's beliefs after his murder, pointing to racist, homophobic, and misogynistic comments he made over the years, as well as his penchant for pushing misinformation and conspiracy theories.

