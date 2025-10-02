Elizabeth Warren urges Trump to release "critical" jobs report amid shutdown
Washington DC - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for President Donald Trump to release a highly anticipated jobs report, despite an ongoing government shutdown that has halted the release of some economic data.
The US labor market has come under heightened scrutiny in recent months as hiring weakened notably, prompting the central bank to make its first interest rate cut of the year.
But a Labor Department report – providing a gauge of the market's health – is set to be suspended as the Bureau of Labor Statistics pauses operations during the shutdown.
A day ahead of its original release date, Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, called on Trump to publish the September jobs figures as planned.
"Let's be clear: the jobs data scheduled to come out this Friday has undoubtedly been collected and the President must release it," Warren wrote in a statement.
"Without it, the Federal Reserve will not have the full picture it needs to make decisions this month about interest rates that will impact every family across the country," she added.
Warren also sent a letter dated Thursday to Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought and acting BLS commissioner William Wiatrowski with a similar request.
September jobs report set to be delayed due to shutdown
"I urge you to authorize the release of the September Employment Situation report without delay," she said in the letter.
She cited former BLS Commissioner William Beach's recent remarks that September's jobs data would already have been collected and processed, with the report likely written in its final draft.
"The Administration had sufficient time to plan for this critical data release," she said.
Already, the Labor Department has held off its scheduled release of initial jobless claims on Thursday, forcing analysts to tap alternative private data sources to assess the US economy.
If the shutdown persists through October 15, the next consumer inflation report could also be delayed.
"It is more difficult than usual to measure the state of the US labor market, with gold-standard economic indicators produced by the federal government unavailable during the shutdown," said Comerica Bank chief economist Bill Adams.
Adams also expects the shutdown to slow economic growth temporarily, with the possibility of more long-lasting effects if the Trump administration permanently lays off workers.
