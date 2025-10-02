Elizabeth Warren urges Trump to release "critical" jobs report amid shutdown

Washington DC - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Thursday for President Donald Trump to release a highly anticipated jobs report, despite an ongoing government shutdown that has halted the release of some economic data.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the Trump administration to release the September jobs report. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The US labor market has come under heightened scrutiny in recent months as hiring weakened notably, prompting the central bank to make its first interest rate cut of the year.

But a Labor Department report – providing a gauge of the market's health – is set to be suspended as the Bureau of Labor Statistics pauses operations during the shutdown.

A day ahead of its original release date, Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, called on Trump to publish the September jobs figures as planned.

"Let's be clear: the jobs data scheduled to come out this Friday has undoubtedly been collected and the President must release it," Warren wrote in a statement.

"Without it, the Federal Reserve will not have the full picture it needs to make decisions this month about interest rates that will impact every family across the country," she added.

Warren also sent a letter dated Thursday to Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought and acting BLS commissioner William Wiatrowski with a similar request.