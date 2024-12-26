Trump repeats Panama Canal threats and mocks Canada in bad-tempered Christmas posting spree

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump posted his now-traditional rambling and hostile Christmas message Wednesday, doubling down on threats to seize the Panama Canal, buy Greenland, and annex Canada.

Donald Trump repeated threats to seize the Panama Canal and mocked Canada in his latest hostile Christmas Day posting spree. © Collage: Unsplash/louis magnotti & Ronda Churchill / AFP

Trump fired off a rapid volley of three dozen Truth Social posts through the day, with his Christmas messages directly addressing "radical left lunatics" and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "whose Citizens' Taxes are far too high."

"Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections," the president-elect said in one message.

He spent Christmas day railing about his own perceived political persecution and again slammed outgoing President Joe Biden's decision to commute 37 out of 40 federal death sentences.

Trump also posted a photo showing himself as "patriot of the year," and another smirking at former President Barack Obama.

Other posts included articles praising his cabinet picks, his wish to purchase Greenland, and his familiar complaints about fees paid by US ships passing through the Panama Canal.

The Republican again called Trudeau the "Governor" of Canada, saying if the country became "our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%" and "their businesses would immediately double in size."

Doubling down on threats to demand US control of the Panama Canal, which have already sparked protests in the Central American country, he complained that China had "illegal" influence over the waterway and that Washington "puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'"