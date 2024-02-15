Trump responds to Putin's revelations that he prefers Biden as president

North Charleston, South Carolina - Donald Trump responded to the surprising news that Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer Joe Biden win the 2024 presidential race.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his reaction after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would prefer Joe Biden to win over him. © Collage: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP & Daniel LEAL / AFP

During a campaign rally in North Charleston on Wednesday night, Trump found a way to spin Putin's comments.

"President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually," he told the crowd. "He just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump.

"Now that's a compliment," he continued. "A lot of people said, 'Oh, gee, that's too bad.' No, no, that's a good thing. And, of course, he would say that."

Putin shared his views on the US presidential race earlier that same day in an interview for Russian TV, saying he preferred Biden to remain in the White House because he is "more experienced and more predictable."

"He doesn't want to have me," Trump argued. "He wants Biden because he's going to be given everything he wants, including Ukraine.

"The only president in the last five that hasn't given Russia anything is a president known as Donald J. Trump," he added.