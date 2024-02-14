Biden blasts Trump's latest "dumb" and "dangerous" threats

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned "dumb" and "shameful" comments by Donald Trump on NATO, in one of his most blistering attacks yet.

President Joe Biden said Republican rival Donald Trump's recent comments on NATO were "dumb" and "dangerous." © Collage: REUTERS

The 81-year-old accused his predecessor of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Trump said he would encourage Moscow to attack NATO members who failed to meet financial commitments.

"For God's sake, it's dumb, it's shameful, it's dangerous, it's un-American," Biden said in a televised address from the White House to urge the House of Representatives to pass vital war aid for Ukraine.

"Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it. And the worst thing is he means it," he added.

"No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Well, let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will."