Trump responds to viral Obama chat during Jimmy Carter funeral: "We just got along"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump said he and former President Barack Obama got along well after a viral exchange during the late President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Former President Barack Obama speaks with Donald Trump as they sit side by side during the late President Jimmy Carter's funeral. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Images and videos released from Carter's funeral showed Obama and Trump apparently talking amicably while sitting next to each other. At one point, Obama can be seen laughing warmly at something Trump said.

Trump addressed the now-viral moment during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, saying he didn't realize at the time how friendly they must have seemed.

"It did look very friendly, I must say," Trump told reporters. "I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, 'Boy, they look like two people who like each other.'"

Obama sat next to Trump because his wife Michelle was reportedly in Hawaii due to a scheduling conflict.

Michelle Obama's absence had spurred speculation on social media, as #PoorObama began trending after it was revealed he would have to sit next to Trump.

Carter's funeral brought together all five surviving US presidents, with Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump all standing within feet of each other in a solemn moment.

"We met backstage, as you know, before we went on," Trump explained of his meeting with Obama. "I thought it was a beautiful service. But we all got along very well, which is good."