Why did Michelle Obama skip Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Washington DC - Present and former political leaders and their spouses gathered in the nation's capitol for former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, but former First Lady Michelle Obama was noticeably not in attendance.

As political leaders gathered on Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, former First Lady Michelle Obama (r.) was noticeably not in attendance. © Collage: Mercer University & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The service was held at the Washington National Cathedral to honor the 39th president, who died last month at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris were in attendance, along with incoming President Donald Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were also there.

But while the other presidents each brought their significant other, Michelle's absence was quickly noticed and sparked heavy speculation on social media, even causing #PoorObama to begin trending as her husband was left seated next to Trump and his wife, Melania.

According to CNN, Michelle's advisors said her absence was due to a scheduling conflict, as she is currently on an extended holiday vacation in Hawaii.

Nevertheless, her husband managed to hold it down without her, and he and Trump were even spotted conversing and laughing together before the service.