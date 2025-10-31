Trump returns to sharing QAnon memes with bizarre post: "The best is yet to come"

President Trump shared a series of bizarre QAnon memes on social media from an account that compared him to Jesus and claimed that "the best is yet to come."

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump shared a series of memes inspired by the extremist conspiracy cult QAnon on his Truth Social platform.

In one image, Trump is seen draped in an American flag and saluting behind text that reads "The best is yet to come."

A small "Q+" is visible on his collar.

The Truth Social account Women for Trump has shared many such images, which are often generated by AI and heap praise on the president.

One post features Trump at the Resolute Desk as the wind and rain swirls around him and Jesus Christ's face floating above him.

"Jesus is our savior," the post, which also features the QAnon code, reads. "Put on the full armor of god. Trump is our president. We are heading into the storm."

Trump routinely shares posts from accounts that promote extreme and far-right views.

In September, he came under fire for sharing a bizarre QAnon-laced conspiracy video showing him promoting "Medbeds," a fake medical technology that conspiracists believe is used by the rich and wealthy.

