Trump reveals "inspirational-type" letter left by Biden

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared that former President Joe Biden left him an "inspirational-type" letter for him in the Resolute Desk.

A video taken by reporters in the Oval Office show Trump finding the letter from Biden, with a handwritten "To Number 47" on the front of the envelope.

It has been a tradition for presidents to leave a letter for their successor in the Resolute Desk since Ronald Reagan left one for George H.W. Bush.

While bantering with reporters, Trump joked, "Maybe we should all read it together," before adding: "Maybe I'll read it first and then make that determination."

Later, Trump said that he had opened the letter on Monday evening and was considering making it publicly available.

The contents of letters between presidents on inauguration day are not usually shared with the public, and are considered personal.

"It said, 'To Number 47,'" Trump told reporters. "It was a very nice one... Just basically a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it. Do a good job. Important, very important, how important the job is."