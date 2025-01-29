Trump reveals SpaceX talks with Musk and makes promise to stranded US astronauts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk's SpaceX will "soon" begin a mission to bring back the two American astronauts who have been stranded for months on the International Space Station.

President Donald Trump said he instructed Elon Musk to bring home astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded on the International Space Station for months. © Handout / NASA TV / AFP

Veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams arrived at the ISS in June aboard Boeing's Starliner, and were due to spend only eight days on the orbiting laboratory, but technical problems on the spacecraft prompted NASA to change plans.

The US space agency announced in August that SpaceX would bring the crew home in February, before their return was further postponed to late March due to SpaceX preparing a new spacecraft.

"Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without specifying when the mission would take place.

Musk, who heavily funded Trump's election campaign, wrote earlier on X that the president had asked SpaceX to bring home the two astronauts "as soon as possible."

SpaceX has been flying regular missions every six months to allow the rotation of ISS crews.

In January, Wilmore and Williams said their spirits were still high despite being stranded above Earth, adding that they had plenty of food and were enjoying their time on the space station.