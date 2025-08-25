Trump says ABC and NBC should be "terminated" in latest tirade against "FAKE NEWS"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed ABC and NBC as "fake news" and claimed they should be "terminated" in a brutal social media rant.
"Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES," Trump asked in a Truth Social post on Monday morning.
"They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives," Trump said.
"But at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere. Crooked 'journalism' should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!"
Trump's comments come amid a flurry of attacks on mainstream television networks such as ABC, NBC, CNN, and CBS.
CBS's new parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit brought on by Trump as recently as July. The CBS settlement came weeks before the network cancelled Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, a move thought by many to be linked to the comedian's criticism of Trump.
Before rambling about how ABC and NBC should be "terminated," Trump went on another self-aggrandizing rant in which he touted his own popularity and accused the two networks of being "biased."
"Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES," he wrote.
"If that is the case, they are simply an arm of the Democrat party and should, according to many, have their licenses revoked by the FCC," Trump went on in all-caps.
"I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA," he added.
