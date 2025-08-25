Trump says ABC and NBC should be "terminated" in latest tirade against "FAKE NEWS"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed ABC and NBC as "fake news" and claimed they should be "terminated" in a brutal social media rant.

President Donald Trump used a social media rant to slam ABC and NBC as "fake news" and call for them to be "terminated." © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

"Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES," Trump asked in a Truth Social post on Monday morning.

"They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives," Trump said.

"But at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere. Crooked 'journalism' should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!"

Trump's comments come amid a flurry of attacks on mainstream television networks such as ABC, NBC, CNN, and CBS.

CBS's new parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit brought on by Trump as recently as July. The CBS settlement came weeks before the network cancelled Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, a move thought by many to be linked to the comedian's criticism of Trump.

Before rambling about how ABC and NBC should be "terminated," Trump went on another self-aggrandizing rant in which he touted his own popularity and accused the two networks of being "biased."

"Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES," he wrote.