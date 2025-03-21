Trump says Boeing has been awarded next-generation F-47 fighter jet contract

Washington DC - Donald Trump announced Friday that Boeing has been awarded the contract for the Air Force's next-generation stealth fighter plane, which the 47th US president said would be named the F-47.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington, DC. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it'll be known as the F-47. The generals picked a title, and it's a beautiful number, F-47," said Trump at the White House.

The announcement is a boon for Boeing, which struggled last year with a lengthy labor strike and safety problems on its civilian airliners.

The contract aims to develop the replacement for the F-22 jet – which has been in operation for some two decades – with a new, more advanced aircraft able to operate alongside uncrewed drones.

"After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America's top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform to Boeing," Trump said in televised remarks in the Oval Office.

He said the price of the contract could not be revealed for security reasons.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking alongside Trump, said the new aircraft "sends a very direct, clear message to our allies that we're not going anywhere, and to our enemies that... we will be able to project power around the globe unimpeded for generations to come."