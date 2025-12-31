Trump family's mobile company blames government shutdown for delays on gold MAGA phone

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's family's mobile phone company is facing heat for repeatedly delaying the release of its promised gold cell phone.

Back in June, the president's eldest sons launched Trump Mobile – their latest business venture that aims to rival big companies like AT&T and Verizon.

On the company's new website, they began taking $100 down payment preorders for a $499 gold T1 8002 Android phone, with a promised August release date.

With 2025 coming to an end, the phone still has yet to reach customers.

In an update provided to the Financial Times, the Trump Mobile customer service team claimed the recent shutdown of the federal government – which took place between October 1 to November 12 – forced the company to delay the launch.

Another representative told Fortune the same thing, adding the company "had to pause everything on the [Federal Communications Commission] side of things," and that the launch should happen by mid to late January 2026.

Trump mobile originally claimed the T1 would be "Made in the USA," but later backtracked, changing the site to say it was "designed with American values in mind." The company also recently began selling refurbished Apple and Samsung phones on the site.