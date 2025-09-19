Trump says China's Xi has finally "approved" TikTok deal: "We have to get it signed"

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump hailed Friday what he called progress with Chinese President Xi Jinping – including on selling the blockbuster app TikTok – and said he would visit the Asian power, which offered a more cautious assessment of their talks.

President Donald Trump (pictured) hailed Friday what he called progress with Chinese President Xi Jinping – including on selling the blockbuster app TikTok. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The leaders of the world's two largest economies spoke by telephone for the second time since the return to the White House of Trump, who has tried to keep a lid on tensions despite his once virulent criticism of China.

The US has forcefully sought to take out of Chinese hands TikTok, the social media platform hugely popular with young Americans that the Republican mogul has turned to himself to garner support.

Trump said that Xi "approved" the deal during the phone call, but then said, "We have to get it signed."

China did not confirm any agreement.

"We're going to have a very, very tight control," Trump said. "There's tremendous value with TikTok, and I'm a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it."

He also said that Xi promised to work with the US on ending the war in Ukraine, where China has offered crucial indirect support to Russia.

Trump earlier in a post on Truth Social said that he and Xi "made progress on many very important issues" including TikTok.