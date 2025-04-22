Trump says he and Netanyahu are "on the same side of every issue"

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that they were united on issues including trade and Iran.

US President Donald Trump (r.) on Tuesday said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that they were united on issues including trade and Iran. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"The call went very well – We are on the same side of every issue," Trump said on his social media platform.

The US and Iran launched talks this month on Tehran's nuclear program, first in Oman and then in Rome, and these discussions are due to resume this week.

Trump told reporters Monday his administration had had good meetings with the Iranians.

Iran, the same day, accused Israel of trying to "undermine" the discussions.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump had dissuaded Israel from attacking Iranian nuclear sites in the short term, saying he wanted to give diplomacy a chance.

Netanyahu warned that even if Washington continued talks with Iran, Israel would never allow it to develop a nuclear weapon.

Western powers and Israel, considered by experts the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, have long accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons.

Iran has always denied the charge, insisting its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.