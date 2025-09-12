MAGA pushes for Charlie Kirk statue in Washington DC: "We have a statue of MLK"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has lodged a petition calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to have a statue of Charlie Kirk erected in Washington DC.

MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is petitioning the House of Representatives to erect a statue in Charlie Kirk's (pictured) honor. © AFP/Olivier Touron

Luna is urging Johnson to place a statue in the US Capitol Building in Kirk's honor, serving "as a permanent testament to his life, work, and sacrifice" mere days after the right-wing commentator was murdered at a college event in Utah.

"I owe my entire political career to Charlie Kirk," she wrote on X. "Even when my own party was working against me, Charlie endorsed me and campaigned to help me win election."

In total, 16 members of Congress signed Luna's petition, including high-profile MAGA figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

"We write to you today with heavy hearts, mourning the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a patriot, a father, and a fearless voice for conservative values," the petition read. "His death is a wound to our nation."

"We call upon you to direct that a statue of Charlie Kirk be placed in the United States Capitol. This is not a symbolic gesture, but a permanent testament to his life's work, his courage, and his sacrifice."

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. On Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that a suspect was now in custody.

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde expressed support for the petition when asked about it by News of the United States (NOTUS) reporter Reese Gorman.