Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry for this bizarre reason

Washington DC - President Donald Trump may not be too keen on immigrants, but he recently expressed interest in making an exception for Prince Harry

President Donald Trump (l.) recently said he has no interest in deporting Prince Harry (r.) because of his "terrible" wife Meghan Markle. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Post, Trump recently told the outlet that he has no interest in deporting Prince Harry, even though the dignitary is under fire for allegedly lying about his past drug use upon entering the US, which was revealed in his recent memoir.

But Trump, who has led an aggressive campaign to deport illegal immigrants since taking office, particularly those from South American countries, argued that Harry should be an exception because his wife Meghan Markle is "terrible."

"I don't want to do that," Trump said about deporting Harry.

"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife," he said of Harry's wife Meghan, who has been an outspoken critic of the politician.

"She's terrible," Trump added.

A judge ruled in September that the son of King Charles III had a right to privacy and his visa files should remain secret, but Harry will now have to appear in court to fight the challenge.

Trump originally responded by saying Harry was "on his own," but he has since changed his tune.