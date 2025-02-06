Prince Harry returns to court over visa application after Trump vows he's "on his own"

Montecito, California - Shortly after an organization close to President Trump demanded access to the files of Prince Harry 's visa application, the case is heading back to court.

Shortly after an organization close to President Trump (l.) demanded access to the files of Prince Harry's visa application, the case is heading back to court. © Collage: Ting Shen / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the first time since the second inauguration of Donald Trump, Harry will answer for his actions in court.

As The Sun reported, the organization believes that Harry lied about his drug use when he entered the US.

A judge had already ruled in September that the son of King Charles III had a right to privacy and that the visa files should remain secret.

The Heritage Foundation then applied for the ruling to be changed, claiming that the documents were of "immense public interest."

The judge has now agreed to reopen the case and asked the lawyers for all parties to appear in court this week.

Trump has warned Harry that he would have to live with the consequences if he made false statements about his drug use on his visa application.

In an interview last year, the Republican was asked whether the Duke of Sussex might have any "special privileges," he shot down the notion.