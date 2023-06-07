Prince Harry's US visa at risk as lawsuit over drug use heats up

Washington DC - As Prince Harry made history by becoming the first British royal to testify in court in over 100 years, moves were being made to have his US visa revoked due to his admitted past drug use.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation think tank stepped up its efforts to have Prince Harry's US visa revoked due to his admitted past drug use. © Collage: 123RF/danielfela & REUTERS

Lawyers for the right-wing Heritage Foundation think tank are seeking the release of the records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).



"This is obviously a case about Prince Harry," Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, said at the hearing. "But it's truly about DHS and its compliance to the law."

Meanwhile, Harry was in London's High Court on Tuesday complaining about the "incredibly invasive" media coverage that he has endured from the British press.

The younger son of Britain's King Charles III accuses Mirror Group Newspapers – publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids – of illegal information gathering, including phone hacking.

In the complaint being heard here in US District Court, the Heritage Foundation noted that Harry "has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad," a reference in part to revelations published in his memoir Spare.



"United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States," the complaint says.

In his book Spare, Harry admitted to experimenting with drugs including marijuana, cocaine and psychedelics.