Trump says it would be his "honor" to maintain food aid as SNAP benefits set to expire

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appeared to issue a lifeline Friday for low-income Americans reliant on food aid, saying he does not want them to "go hungry" a day before some 42 million people could lose their monthly assistance.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on October 31, 2025. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said, "Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay" the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits once funding expires on November 1 during the ongoing government shutdown, but added that he has instructed them to "clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

"If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay," he wrote.

A federal judge in Rhode Island gave the program a temporary reprieve earlier Friday, ordering the White House to use emergency funds to pay for food stamps during the shutdown, in a case brought by charities and other groups.

But the administration has been arguing it cannot legally tap that fund, and it was not immediately clear, despite the ruling, whether Americans would get their weekend SNAP payments.

Since partisan gridlock sent the US government into shutdown October 1, many federal workers have gone without paychecks, and millions of Americans are increasingly caught in the crossfire of a lack of basic federal services.

Now entering its second month, the federal shutdown has morphed into a slow-motion implosion of public services and a growing economic convulsion.

While Republicans and Democrats continue to blame each other, without immediate intervention millions of Americans will begin feeling the full force of the shutdown for the first time this weekend.

CNN reported that it asked Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins if she would comply with a judge's order to release the money, and she responded: "We're looking at all the options."

At the heart of the congressional standoff is the expiration of insurance subsidies that make health care affordable for more than 20 million people. Premiums are expected to skyrocket when the new sign-up period opens Saturday.

Democrats refuse to reopen the government without a deal to extend the subsidies, but Trump's Republicans say they won't talk until the lights are back on.