Hunter Biden disbarred in Connecticut for violating state's attorney conduct rules

On Monday, a Connecticut judge ruled to disbar former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden (pictured), for violating the state's attorney conduct rules. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, a judge made the decision on Monday, arguing that Biden had engaged in activity "involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation."

In an agreement with the state office, Biden consented to being disbarred and admitted to misconduct, but did not admit to breaking any laws.

The ruling came after two people filed a complaint, pointing to two major convictions Biden faced last year.

In June, he was convicted on three felonies for lying on federal forms for a gun he purchased in 2018.

Then, in September, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor and felony charges for failing to pay around $1.4 million in federal taxes.

The gun trial publicly exposed a lot about Hunter Biden's personal life, such as his addictions to sex and crack cocaine, which created tons of bad press for his father.

On his way out of office, President Biden pardoned Hunter of his crimes.