Trump scores big win as Supreme Court rules on SNAP payment pause

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently scored a major legal win after the Supreme Court ruled to allow his administration to not cover SNAP payments – for now.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump administration to avoid using emergency funds to cover SNAP payments – for now. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to CNN, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is assigned to handle emergency appeals from the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals, filed a decision on Friday to temporarily pause a lower court order for the Trump administration to cover full food stamp benefits for the month of November.



The order, or "administrative stay," overrides US District Judge John McConnell's ruling that ordered the Department of Agriculture to transfer $4 billion to the program by the end of Friday.

The ruling does not resolve the case, as the temporary pause will provide more time for an appeals court to review the case.

On October 1, partisan gridlock sent the US government into a shutdown, which is threatening funding for a number of federal programs.

President Trump and his administration have argued that they legally cannot tap into emergency funds to cover programs like SNAP, even though its termination could lead to millions of Americans suffering from food insecurity.