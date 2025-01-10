Trump sentenced to "unconditional discharge" for hush money conviction

New York, New York - A judge sentenced Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge Friday for covering up hush money payments to an adult film star despite the US president-elect's last-ditch efforts to avoid becoming the first felon in the White House.

Donald Trump arrives for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. © Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images/AFP POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The judge spared Trump prison or a fine even though the 34 counts of falsifying business records on which he was convicted in May 2024 carried potential jail time.

Instead, New York judge Juan Merchan handed down the mildest criminal sanction available, an unconditional discharge – a relatively uncommon measure.

"Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances," said Merchan.

"The only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgment of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land is an unconditional discharge."

Trump attended his sentencing virtually, with the judge, lawyers, and media packed into the scruffy Manhattan courtroom that was the backdrop to the trial's high drama, legal wrangling, and vitriolic personal attacks by the divisive Republican.

"This has been a very terrible experience. I think it's been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system," Trump said before the discharge was passed.

"It was done to damage my reputation, so I would lose the election."

The former president appeared on screens in the courtroom with two large US flags behind him, wearing a red tie with white stripes and looking on impatiently as the brief proceeding unfolded.

Ahead of the sentencing, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said Trump had been convicted of a "premeditated and continuous deception," adding that "the verdict in this case was unanimous and decisive and it must be respected."

The trial saw Trump forced to look on as a string of witnesses testified that he had fraudulently covered up illicit payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an effort to stop her from disclosing their tryst ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which he ultimately won.