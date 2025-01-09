Trump fails to evade sentencing as Supreme Court shoots down last-minute plea

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a last-minute bid by President-elect Donald Trump to halt sentencing in his hush money case.

The top court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, rejected his emergency application seeking to block Friday's sentencing by a 5-4 vote.

The court, in a brief unsigned order, said the "burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect's responsibilities is relatively insubstantial" and noted that Trump will be allowed to attend virtually.

The court also noted that the judge who presided over the hush money case has already said he plans to impose a sentence of "unconditional discharge," which does not carry any jail time, fine, or probation.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in Manhattan at 9:30 AM ET on Friday after being convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump (78), who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to halt his sentencing.