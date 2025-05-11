Trump set to accept "flying palace" from Qataris as new Air Force One despite strict rules on gifts

Washington DC - Donald Trump is reportedly set to accept a luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family for use as Air Force One then continue flying in it after his tenure, despite strict rules on presidential gifts.

Calling the plane a "flying palace," ABC News, which first reported the story, said the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet would possibly be the most expensive gift ever received by the US government.

The US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the emoluments clause.

But Trump plans to skirt the law by handing it over to his presidential library as he leaves office.

The plan is to be announced as Trump travels to three countries in the Middle East this week, including Qatar, both ABC and the New York Times said.

Acceptance of the gift raises strong ethical questions, as it appears to flout laws set up to stanch government corruption.

However, the White House and Department of justice consider that the gift is within the limits of the law because it is not given in exchange for any particular favor or action, which they say means it is therefore not a bribe, according to sources who spoke to ABC.

It's not unconstitutional, they say, because it will first be passed to the US Air Force before being turned over to the presidential library – meaning it wasn't actually gifted to any one individual.

The White House did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.