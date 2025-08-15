Trump-Putin summit sees alarming flood of misinformation on social media

Anchorage, Alaska - From false claims of a Ukrainian assassin shot dead in Alaska to baseless reports of Russia declaring the sale of the territory to the US illegal, misinformation has swirled around the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump .

Vladimir Putin (l.) and Donald Trump met for talks in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The online falsehoods spreading across tech platforms were muddying the waters around Friday's closely watched Alaska summit, a test of the US president's pledge to end the three-year bloody war in Ukraine.

"Malign actors [have] flooded the internet and social media with falsehoods and distortions" that were "circulating from across the political spectrum and across the globe," disinformation watchdog NewsGuard said in a report.

Among them was the unfounded claim that American soldiers had recently shot and killed a Ukrainian assassin named Stefan Orestovych, a supposed trained sniper for Ukraine's special forces, in the Alaskan city of Wasilla.

There was no evidence that an assassin by that name even exists.

The falsehood, which circulated on X, Instagram, a QAnon conspiracy theory platform, as well as a Sri Lankan news website, originated on Real Raw News, according to NewsGuard.

A self-proclaimed "humor, parody, and satire" site, Real Raw News is often mistaken as a legitimate news outlet and has repeatedly been called out by researchers for publishing fabricated claims about the Russia-Ukraine war as well as American officials and politicians.

Trump critics online have also falsely claimed that Putin signed a decree in January last year declaring Russia's sale of Alaska to the US in 1867 "illegal," while mocking the US president for hosting a leader who purportedly rejected American sovereignty over the territory.

Putin was "preparing the future annexation of Alaska and Trump fell for it," one user wrote on X, an unfounded claim that has also spread across Bluesky and TikTok.

There is no evidence that Putin has signed such a decree.