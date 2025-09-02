Trump set to reveal big Space Command move in "exciting" announcement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is set to make an announcement Tuesday on moving the headquarters of the US Space Command, reversing a decision by his predecessor Joe Biden .

President Donald Trump is expected to move the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. © Collage: IMAGO / piemags & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump is expected to relocate the base from Colorado to Alabama following a bitter, years-long battle between the two states over which should host the facility.

Democrat Biden had decided to keep Space Command – which oversees US operations in outer space – at its temporary location in Colorado despite a ruling by Republican Trump in his first term in 2021 that it should move to Alabama.

Colorado leans Democrat, while the southern state of Alabama leans Republican.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement sent to AFP that Trump "will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense," but gave no more details.

Trump is due to speak from the Oval Office at 2:00 PM ET in his first official public appearance for a week.

The Department of Defense's image distribution website initially listed Trump's announcement as being about "US Space Command Headquarters."

It later changed it to say only that "President Trump makes an announcement."