Trump sets up clash with New York governor after cancelling major wind farm project

New York, New York - President Donald Trump threw New York's plans for developing renewable energy into disarray by pausing the development of a massive offshore wind farm off the coast of Long Island.

The Trump administration's move to pause construction on a massive wind farm off New York's coast is a major blow to the state's renewable ambitions. (Stock image) © Unsplash/Julia Oberhauser

The Trump administration's decision on Wednesday froze the construction of the Empire Wind Project, which would have provided enough electricity to power about 500,000 homes in New York state.

"Approval for the project was rushed through by the prior administration without sufficient analysis or consultation among the relevant agencies as relates to the potential effects from the project," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum wrote in an April 16 memorandum to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

"In light of these revelations and consistent with the President's instructions, I am directing you to exercise your authority to order Empire Wind to cease all construction activities on the Empire Wind Project."

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order blocking offshore wind farms in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and levying heavy restrictions on other wind projects around the country.

In response to the move, New York Governor Kathy Hochul accused the administration of "federal overreach" and vowed to fight the decision "every step of the way."

"Every single day, I’m working to make energy more affordable, reliable and abundant," Hochul said in a blistering statement. "The federal government should be supporting those efforts rather than undermining them."