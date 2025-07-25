Trump signs executive order allowing cities to remove and institutionalize unhoused people

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to remove homeless people from the streets and put them in rehab facilities. © Collage: Apu GOMES / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The president signed the order on Thursday, which the White House says aims to "reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees that limit State and local governments' ability to commit individuals on the streets who are a risk to themselves or others."



Attorney General Pam Bondi will work with the departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and Transportation to provide "grants for states and municipalities that enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders."

Trump's order will redirect federal funds to transferring unhoused individuals into rehabilitation and treatment facilities.

This comes as homelessness has significantly worsened in recent years. According to The Guardian, on a single day in 2024, a rough estimate found that over 770,000 people were experiencing homelessness across the US – which is the highest figure ever documented.

In a statement to USA Today, White House spokesperson Karolina Leavitt insisted that the president is "delivering on his commitment" to "end homelessness across America."